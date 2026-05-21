It's been going for nearly a decade but Bungie has confirmed it is ending active development of Destiny 2 with a lot of gamers paying tribute to it online.

There will be a bumper final update called Moment of Triumph releasing on 9 June but then - that's it.

All future planned expansions and content updates will not happen and instead, Bungie has rolled everything it's been working on into this final update.

This comes soon after Sony recorded a total $765m impairment loss for Bungie through its 2025 Fiscal Year with a staggering $560m of that being recorded in the most recent fourth quarter, according to the company's latest earnings earnings update.

A statement from Bungie said: "For almost 12 years, we have had the joy and honor to explore the Destiny universe with you all. Through all the ups and downs, surprises and triumphs, building Destiny alongside our players has been a monumental privilege.

"While our love for Destiny 2 has not changed, it has become clear that after The Final Shape, we have reached the time for our shared worlds, and Destiny, to live beyond Destiny 2.

"As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games. To that end, on 9 June, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio.

"Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today. Many changes in this final update will aim to ensure that Destiny 2 is a welcoming place for players to return to.

"From all of us here at Bungie, we cannot thank you enough for joining us on this journey throughout the Sol system. You'll still find us starside for years to come."

On Bungie's X / Twitter post, a lot of gamers have been paying tribute to the title.

One said: "Haven't played in years but it still hurts. Some of the best gaming moments of my life in the Destiny universe."

Another said: "Thanks for the memories 😭"

One commented: "Heartbreaking. No other words."

"Heartbreaking day 💔" another agreed. "Guardians everywhere will remember the good times of Destiny. There's simply no universe like it. Thank you for everything."

One simply said: "Heartbroken."

Another pleaded: "Work on Destiny 3, get new community managers that don't hate the community and work to fixing your guys' legacy. Maybe it will work."

One shared: "This game got me through two rounds of brain cancer Ws... Hundreds of seizures... And has been the only one I've consistently played for 6+ years now... Lifelong friends have been made around the world... All bonding while dealing with the speed bumps 🥲"

And another said: "Probably for the best. Destiny 2 is one of my most played games but honestly ran its course after Final Shape. Hopefully Destiny 3 is in the works. For Commander Zavala 🫡"

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