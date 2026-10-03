RAM crisis to carry on for a lot longer than expected warns Micron CEO

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO and chair of memory and storage giant Micron, has warned the current RAM crisis could last for longer than expected and into 2028.

The RAM crisis, along with shortages of a number of other key components crucial for consoles and PCs, have all happened because of tech giants consuming a huge amount of supply to build huge AI data centres.

Therefore because demand is vastly outweighing supply, the price of affected components has skyrocketed. This has caused gaming consoles to unprecedentedly rise in price instead of depreciating over time as the tech gets older.

And speaking during Micron's FY 2026 earnings call (via The Register), Mehrotra said he does not expect this to ease any time soon.

Micron CEO and chair Sanjay Mehrotra has warned the RAM crisis is expected to get even worse / Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

He told investors Micron has already sold most of the memory it will manufacture next year and warned customers will pay "much higher prices" than in 2026.

Mehrotra added: "In calendar 2027 as well as 2028, we see demand exceeding supply.

"In fact, we see greater tightness in the industry in 2027 and in 2028 versus 2026. Overall, supply-demand environment is only getting tighter.

"We do not have line of sight to when supply and demand will return to balance."

Micron is planning to new factories ready in 2028 to help manufacture more components but bosses warned this will not help improve availability or ease prices immediately and it will take time before any noticeable changes occur.

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