Huge Fortnitemares collaboration 'leaked' online - and gamers are stoked

Another Fortnite collaboration for its Halloween event known as Fortnitemares seems to have been leaked online.

Fortnitemares usually has a spooky-themed game mode along with loads of new challenges, rewards and cosmetics. It's previously been leaked that Scooby Doo could be making its way into Fortnite in time for Halloween.

And the latest leak is that Silent Hill could be part of Fortnitemares too.

Leaker Wenso posted on X / Twitter: "Silent Hill is planned to come to Fortnite soon! This information comes from several insiders that have correctly leaked info on Seasons 3 & 4."

This could come as Silent Hill f releases on 25 September.

And in the comments, gamers have been having their say.



One posted: "Friday the 13th, Silent Hill, possibly Scream. Gonna be the best Fortnitemares since we got Bubba and Billy."

Another pointed out the release date of Silent Hill f and said: "Makes sense."

"That's fire but NO EPIC GAMES that wasn't the game I wanted in the collaboration with Konami," one commented.

Another added: "PEAK PEAK PEAK PEAK PEAK."

"CHERYL HEATHER MASON PLEASE," one demanded.

Another said: "As LONG as we (I) get Pyramid Head I'll be SOOOOOO happy IF it'll EVER happen."

One added: "Just said last night I'd love for Pymarid Head to come to Fortnite."

And another commented: "That's a really good news honestly! I didn't expected this, if all the collabs we've seen recently with the leaks really all come for Fortnitemares, this Fortnitemares could be the best one that we ever had in term of skins."

This has not been officially confirmed by Epic Games.



When is Fortnitemares 2025?

The annual Fortnitemares is expected to start around mid-October but an official release date has not yet been given.

What has previously been released in Fortnitemares?

Previous Fortnitemares have included collaborations with renowned horror franchises and characters, such as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre along with skins like Venom, She-Venom, Agony and Edward Scissorhands.

Boom Billy based on Billy the Puppet from Saw was introduced as a character last year too.

