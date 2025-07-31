Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been officially confirmed after weeks of rumours and speculation a Direct event was planned.

A Partner Showcase means the livestream will focus solely on third-party games coming to both the original Switch and Switch 2 and there will be no news of any first-party titles from Nintendo. That means there will be nothing on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, for example.

There is speculation online there could be a number of Xbox titles making their way over to Nintendo, given how successful releases have been on PlayStation, and rumours of a Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen and Switch 2 port have picked back up.

We'll be covering the event live, building up to it ahead of its start and will have roundups and reaction after it's finished - for all the latest, keep it locked with our live blog below.

Gamers share thoughts on Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase from nintendo Gamers have been sharing their thoughts on the upcoming Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in the Nintendo Subreddit. Visual-Ad960 said: "Guess we're waiting til the September Direct for first party stuff. I imagine Prime 4 or Hyrule Warriors will get their release date announced for September via the Nintendo Today app like Drag x Drive did." 3ehsan said: "Hoping Square Enix and Capcom have good showings." TotalNonstopFrog said: "Silksong date incoming?" TheMasterOfSas said: "Atlus please, Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor." Shadowlanen said: "My hope for this is the Halo franchise... But it is highly unlikely."

What else could be announced? There are rumours Xbox could be bringing a number of its games across to Nintendo given the success it has enjoyed by releasing a number of its titles on PlayStation. Xbox has six of the 10 most downloaded games on the PS Store in the second quarter of 2025. Hollow Knight: Silksong could also make an appearance, given that it has a playable demo through Xbox at Gamescom and is releasing on both the original Switch and Switch 2.

Elden Ring has been announced for the Switch 2 but that's it so far, so there could be news on that. FromSoftware could also provide an update on The Duskbloods.

Activision could make an appearance as there hasn't been much about Call of Duty making its way to Nintendo consoles since the publisher confirmed it's working on it. There have also been rumours of Assassin's Creed Shadows making its way to the Switch 2 as well. None of this has yet been officially confirmed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 port rumoured for Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Rumours of a Red Dead Redemption 2 port have picked back up again following the confirmation of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. A next gen port for RDR2 has been widely speculated for a while now, along with a release on Switch 2, given that Red Dead Redemption released on the Switch in August 2023. Renowned insider NateTheHate said there's "always a chance" a RDR2 port could appear at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. This has not been officially confirmed.

What time does Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase start? Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase starts at 2pm BST (9am ET / 6am PT). Nintendo has said the stream will last for around 25 minutes.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase? The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be streamed on Nintendo's official feeds, including at the YouTube link above. The link is already live and fans can wait in it ahead of the livestream starting.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to the indy100 live blog covering the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase! We'll have all the latest from the event as it happens, plus we'll be building up to it ahead of it starting and have a roundup of everything that's announced, plus reaction, after the event. Be sure to keep it locked through the day for all the latest and everything you need to know.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.