Red Dead Redemption 2: Call to Arms officially revealed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has officially revealed the latest addition to Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode.

Red Dead Online: A Merry Call to Arms is now live for players over the festive period.



A Tweet from Rockstar said: "Not everyone can be trusted to keep the peace during the holidays. Fight off rogues in a new holiday variation of Red Dead Online's A Merry Call to Arms.

"Also, the frontier's gentle dusting has turned into a sweeping, swirling snowfall."

According to Rockstar's newswire, there's double RDO$, XP and Gold for progress made in A Merry Call to Arms where players have to protect holdouts and settlements.

If players play A Merry Call to Arms with a Persistent Posse, they will receive the San Luis Shore Treasure Map; reach Wave 5 to receive the red Winter Shotgun Coat, both through 6 January.

Collecting wildlife samples with care or capturing photos to aid Harriet Davenport's research will earn triple rewards - a completed Sample Sale will earn a Reward for a Free Ability Card.

Free roam missions have triple rewards too and there are limited time clothing items available.

There are further weekly and monthly rewards through the holidays too.

