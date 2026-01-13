Resident Evil showcase sparks speculation more than just Requiem will be shown

Capcom confirmed there's a Resident Evil showcase happening with all the "latest information on the series" and fans have spotted something that could hint at more than just an update on Requiem being shared.

Resident Evil Requiem is the latest mainline entry in the series and is releasing on 27 February with a new look at gameplay being shown by Capcom during a livestream on 15 January at 10pm GMT (5pm ET / 2pm PT) across its feeds.



On its website, Capcom said: "Some of the games included in the show aren't suitable for children."

The use of the word "some" here has sparked speculation online that Capcom might show something else in addition to what the latest is about Requiem.

A Redditor posted this in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and others have been commenting with their thoughts about what this could mean.

One said: "Capcom isn't going to announce CV [Code Veronica, a rumoured remaster or remake] or any other new RE before RE9 comes out. That would be insane. If they show any other games, it will be past releases ported to new platforms like Switch 2."



"Yeah at most I can see them dicussing the Switch 2 ports and MAYBE a quick BTS [behind-the-scenes] of the new movie," another agreed. "But it's gonna mostly be about Requiem."

A third speculated: "Probably just previous games. Maybe they'll do a sale."

"I wouldn't read into that too much," a fourth commented. "Could just be them mentioning the Switch 2 ports of 7 and 8 that release on the same day."

And a fifth added: "Look, RE9 heavily features a character from Outbreak, a game not many people played or got the chance to play online; an Outbreak remaster with all the scenarios in one game and modern online infrastructure could be really cool."

At the time of writing, Resident Evil Requiem is the only Resident Evil content confirmed to be appearing during the livestream.

