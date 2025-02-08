Why Sony said no to Resistance 4 according to studio founder

The co-founder of Insomniac Games, who recently retired after being with the studio for 30 years, has said Sony turned down a pitch for a fourth Resistance game.

For those that don't know, Resistance is a trilogy of first-person shooter games exclusive to the PS3 with the titles set in an alternate history where players have to battle against a mysterious alien-like invasion.

The first game was commercially and critically successful and went down very well with fans. The second title divided a lot of opinion and the third was considered to be a good game on the whole but is said to have flopped commercially.

In an interview with Kinda Funny Gamescast reflecting on his career, Insomniac co-founder and former president Ted Price revealed the plans for a fourth Resistance game that were rejected.

He said: "It was a wonderful concept. It was the result of a lot of Insomniac Games team members being passionate about extending the story further.

"I do believe Resistance set up a cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera [the aliens] and where they go and what their origins are.

"We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming on where we could take this in the future."

Price claims the pitch was rejected as the "timing and market opportunity" was not right.

