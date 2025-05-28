Star Wars Battlefront 3 demanded by fans - but it won't happen any time soon

There's a huge social media campaign clamouring for EA and DICE to make Star Wars Battlefront 3 - but don't expect it any time soon.

Battlefront 2, which released in 2017, has seen something of a resurgence in recent weeks.



The game had a rocky launch with many being critical about the impact of microtransactions. EA eventually removed them completely and the game was generally positively viewed before support ended for it in 2020.

But more players have been playing Battlefront 2 on Steam than ever before, VGC (Video Games Chronicle) spotted.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 released eight years ago / Screenshot from EA

The game originally released on PS4, Xbox One and on PC but only through EA's Origin. It was eventually added to Steam in 2020.

On Monday (May 26), Battlefront 2 hit an all-time high player count of more than 18,000 players on Steam. The previous high was less than 11,000.

There's a social media campaign on TikTok and Reddit that's trying to inject some life back into the series. The record player count comes just after a former Battlefront developer said he and other members of that team would like to get back together and make a Battlefront 3 following rising interest in the series.

Responding to a comment on a Reddit thread, developer Mats Helge Holm said: "Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together."

Some fans want to see a Battlefront 3 game that badly that someone even created a concept menu for it on Reddit.

However DICE, which develops the Battlefront games, is currently full steam ahead working on Battlefield 6 and EA is that keen for it to be a success, after recent struggles in that particular series, that more resources than ever have been pooled into developing it with four different studios working on the upcoming game.



Battlefield 6 is the absolute priority for DICE at the moment and will continue to be so for a while after the game launches as support will continue through live service. That means more maps, weapons and classes will release in the months and years after it releases.

So with the Battlefront series being dormant and Battlefield 6 being the priority, don't expect Battlefront 3 to happen any time soon, even if fans are keen for it and former developers want to make it.

This is despite EA developing Star Wars Zero Company and continuing the Jedi series.

