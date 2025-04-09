Horrifying rape and incest game on Steam faces calls to be taken down

WARNING: The following article contains references of sexual assault, violence against women and misogyny.



A horrifying game that allows players to engage in rape and incest which does not have an official age rating can be accessed by kids on Steam, a digital PC games storefront, which has been met with huge backlash and calls for it to be taken down immediately.

In March, Zerat Games released a game called No Mercy and it is still available on Steam where kids as young as 13 can sign up for an account.

The game is age restricted to people over the age of 18 on the platform but users can easily lie about their age and click through to say they are old enough to be exposed to the abhorrent listing of No Mercy.

On a different website the game can be purchased, an account posting as Zeratgames confirmed the game was not submitted for review to age rating frameworks.

No Mercy is horrifyingly misogynistic and encourages players to engage in illegal sexual activities and violence against women.

Even the screenshots and trailer on the Steam listing contain pornographic and disturbing content with very few barriers in the way of accessing it.

According to Steam, the developers acknowledge "the content includes incest, blackmail, unavoidable non-consensual sex".

The about section explicitly details situations of incest and rape the player can engage in which are far too graphic to mention here.

"Become every woman's worst nightmare," the game encourages.

Steam is not signed up to any age rating frameworks such as ESRB or PEGI so anyone can upload a game onto the site and sell it.

And Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has been leading calls in the UK for the game to be taken down.

Speaking to LBC, he said: "We expect every one of those [tech] companies to remove content as soon as they possibly can after being made aware of it.

"That's what the law requires, it is what I require as a secretary of state, and it is certainly how we expect platforms who operate and have the privilege of access to British society, and British economy, to do."

Steam has been contacted by indy100 for comment.

