Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update - everything you need to know

Helldivers 2's latest major update, Heart of Democracy, is now live and the Illuminate has invaded Super Earth.



As part of the update for the game, for the first time players will battle on urban city maps, including destructible skyscrapers and streets lined with panicking people. Developer Arrowhead Studios has warned there will be punishment for any friendly fire against these civilians.

The overall aim is for players to repel the Illuminate and activate Super Earth's Planetary Defence Cannons.

SEAF (Super Earth Armed Forces) troops will help to fight against the Illuminate too.

An update from the studio said: "The worst nightmare of all those who fight for managed democracy has been made a grim reality.

"Despite the valiant efforts of our Helldivers to push back the fleet, the Illuminate have reached Super Earth. Now they are swarming our cities, terrorising citizens and destroying our infrastructure. It's time to rise up and take arms and fight for the precious foundations and soil of democracy manifest.

"Inside the city biomes, you will tackle operations and work to liberate cities together, having a significant impact on planetary campaigns.

"The Helldivers are tasked with a new objective: to repel the Illuminate invasion by gaining ground over the squids as they fight to control areas where the fleet is landing."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann's comments about a second game has sparks speculation about a potential The Last of Us: Part 3 and details of Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series have been revealed by a former company boss.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.