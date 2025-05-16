Stellar Blade PC release on Steam blocked in more than 120 countries

Stellar Blade is releasing on PC on June 11 but it's been blocked from sale on Steam in more than 120 countries - which has shocked studio Shift Up.

The game is available to pre-order on the platform. There's a Complete Edition with loads of new outfits and a boss fight that's available on PC and PS5 too.

Developer Shift Up posted the PC trailer on X / Twitter promoting the game going on sale soon.

But as Eurogamer spotted, a lot of comments are from people in more than 120 countries where the game is not available who are distraught they can't buy it - much to the surprise of Shift Up.

The studio confirmed the game does not require a PSN (PlayStation Network) account to run, unlike some other PlayStation exclusive titles that are released on PC.

With PSN only being available in certain countries, if the game needed a linked account to run, it would not be playable on PC in those territories.

Looking at SteamDB, it seems Stellar Blade is restricted in more than 120 countries, most of which are where PSN is unavailable.

But Steam is seemingly aware of this which is why it made the decision for the PC version of the game to not require a PSN account.

Because of this, Shift Up has been left completely surprised lots of players will not be able to play it, replying to players with increasing levels of concern shown on social media.

The official Stellar Blade account replied to a number of comments.

More and more people came forward with the same problem.

