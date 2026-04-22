Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis release date and new trailer 'revealed'

A release date and new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been rumoured by someone who says they have sources with contacts involved in the game's development.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Lara Croft's very first adventure from 1996 which is still slated to release in 2026 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

There have been rumours circulating online that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could be delayed beyond its initial release window of 2026 to next year.

And on the latest episode of the Tombs, Teas and Trauma podcast, there are claims Legacy of Atlantis will release on 12 February 2027 with a new trailer detailing this delay being shared in June.

Craig said: "My sources with contacts within either Crystal Dynamics or Flying Wild Hog ... it has been delayed and it will be delayed until February next year.

"With that said, they have also told me, and this is still rumour of course, that a new trailer is expected to come out in June and it will be revealed at the end of that trailer the release date will be 12 February."

Speculation followed that Tomb Raider: Catalyst could therefore be delayed to 2028.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "They folded so quick with their 2026 / 2027 release plan."

A second commented: "Its a shame that this game will be delayed to 2027. But between GTA 6, Wolverine, Control Resonant plus hopefully good reception of games like Onimusha, Beasts of Reincarnation and Phantom Blade Zero I am already good for the year.

"A whole decade to get a Tomb Raider game out is wild," a third added.

A fourth posted: "Unfortunate if true but I'd rather have a good game then it be rushed and be poorly optimised."

"Literally should've made a LAU [Legend Anniversary Underworld] collection this year instead and had this pushed to 2027 anyway," declared a fifth.

A release date and new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis have not been officially confirmed, neither has a delay for Tomb Raider: Catalyst. This all remains speculation until anything official is announced.

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