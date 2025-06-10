Video resurfaces of Trump contradicting himself in wake of the LA Protests

Footage of Donald Trump from 2020 explaining that the President cannot bring in the national guard to a state without permission from the governor has resurfaced in the wake of the LA protests,.

The footage shows Trump explaining that he legally can't call in the national guard without permission from the Governor of that state, something California Governor Gavin Newsom is now accuses him of doing during the anti ICE protests in LA.

The National Guard arrived on Sunday (June 8) after protests started against ICE raids that were happening on Friday evening.

