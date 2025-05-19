The Witcher 4: Everything we know so far

Developer, CD Projekt Red, revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards 2024 and more details about the game have emerged in recent interviews.

The Witcher is a popular video game series based on the series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.



It has since been turned into a hugely popular Netflix series with four seasons of the show released at the time of writing - with a fifth and final one commissioned.

There has not been a full entry into The Witcher video game series since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015, even though it did get a next-gen update towards the end of 2022.

Here's everything we know so far about The Witcher 4.

A new The Witcher 4 trailer at The Game Awards revealed Ciri as the main character / CD Projekt Red

What has been announced about The Witcher 4?

The game was first revealed to be in the works in 2022 and will be called The Witcher 4, the first game in what's been described by the studio as an AAA RPG trilogy.

Charles Tremblay, vice president of CD Projekt, recently told Eurogamer: "It will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3, it will be better than Cyberpunk because for us, it's unacceptable [to launch so abysmally]."

Michal Nowakowski, joint CEO at CD Projekt, has since added the game is now in the "full development" phase.

A new trailer at The Game Awards 2024 showed Ciri as the main character; Geralt will still feature but not in the main role.

Ciri has gone through the famously painful Trial of the Grasses which means she is now a hugely powerful warrior.

The trailer showed her trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

In an interview with IGN, game director Sebastian Kalemba revealed the choices players make in the game will have much more weighting and there will be scope to develop Ciri in a number of different ways.

The game has also been confirmed to have entered full scale production.

In an interview with Gamespot, Kalemba added Gwent will be a part of the world and there will be romance.

In the same interview, executive producer Malgorzata Mitrega said the trailer is set in an "isolated village" in the "north" and shows "side content for the game".

She added Ciri is more agile, can do more magic, there are loads of new tools such as the chain seen in the trailer and there will be loads of new monsters.

Kalemba has also said players will experience brand new regions on the Continent and there will be loads of brand new monsters too.

He also said the monster in the trailer called Bauk is inspired by Serbian mythology and is a "tricky, tricky b*****d" as it "plays with your own fears".

Ciri is the main protagonist in The Witcher 4 / CD Projekt Red

When is The Witcher 4 release date?

CD Projekt Red is using Unreal Engine 5 instead of its own RED engine this time around and because of this, it was reported during an investor call in 2022 that the game would not have a release date until at least 2025.

The new trailer did not have any new information about this.

What can I play The Witcher 4 on?

If previous releases are anything to go by, The Witcher 4 should be available to play this time around on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and probably Nintendo Switch 2.

It's not known if it will release on older generations.

Is Geralt in The Witcher 4?

Geralt will be in The Witcher 4 but the extent of his role is not yet known.

Is Gwent in The Witcher 4?

The popular card game Gwent will be returning in some way, Kalemba confirmed.

