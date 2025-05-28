Huge new Cyberpunk 2 details revealed by CD Projekt Red

Gaming studio CD Projekt Red has confirmed new details about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, including its name and production phase.

The game, which was previously known as Project Orion, will officially be called Cyberpunk 2 and the studio confirmed the game has entered the pre-production phase.

This is the first planning stage where work for the whole project is laid out. Workers from all different departments, such as writers, artists and developers, all come together to work out what the game will be.

This could hint development on The Witcher 4, which is currently in full scale production, is progressing as planned.

Cyberpunk 2 is now in the pre-production phase / Screenshot from CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red confirmed the team responsible for Cyberpunk 2 completed the project's conceptual phase several weeks ago.

The news comes as CD Projekt Red shared its financial performance for the first part of 2025.

Phantom Liberty, the large DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, has now sold more than 10 million copies.



