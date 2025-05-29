UPDATE: Fortnite servers are back online and the new update is now live.

Fortnite servers are currently down as they are undergoing scheduled maintenance ahead of v35.20 being made available to players.



The update sees the start of the Death Star Sabotage event which takes place until June 7 at 2pm ET (11am PT / 7pm BST). It's the season ending event too.

Players will have to attack the Death Star to stop it from destroying the Battle Royale Island as its super laser is charged and ready to do so.

The Galactic Battle is also approaching its end with special login rewards for all players who log into the game between June 3 and June 10.

A rift gate will now spawn in Battle Royale and Zero Build matches. If a player is the first to use it, they will be transported to the capital ship (along with any teammates) where they will be able to rain down destruction from above.

Players on the ground below will see the Star Destroyer slowly strafing in a straight path overhead. Its cannons instantly destroy structures and deal significant damage to anyone struck by a direct hit. When the ship reaches the end of its path, its pilots will be ejected and rift back to the battlefield.

And that's not all.

There's brand new Star Wars and Sabrina Carpenter content in the latest Fortnite update / Epic Games

Sabrina Carpenter is taking over the Jam Stage from May 30 until June 16.

Players can join Dance With Sabrina from Discover and dance to the beat of some of her biggest tunes.

As players match the beat, the heart meter will fill. At the end of each song, if the player is one of the dancers with the most heart, they'll get a chance to contribute to the show as the Dance Leader, Special Effects Pro or Video Artist.

As the Dance Leader, players will use Emotes to lead Sabrina's backup dancers. If players are the Special Effects Pro, they can fire off visual effects to match the vibe - time them well for maximum impact. If players are the Video Artist, they'll get to choose the backdrop for the show, customising how it looks for everyone watching. When it's time for the next track, top dancers who haven’t had one of these roles yet will get priority.



The Bed Chem Bundle arrives in the Fortnite Shop on May 29 at 8pm ET (5pm PT / 1am BST), featuring the Bed Chem Jam Track and Bed Chem Emote.

Elsewhere from indy100, huge new Cyberpunk 2 details have been revealed by CD Projekt Red and Star Wars Battlefront 3 is demanded by fans - but it won't happen any time soon.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.