Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has hinted its next-gen Project Helix console is highly likely to cost more than initially expected and its availability could be more scarce than thought too.

Project Helix is the codename for Xbox's upcoming new console, which is expected to bridge the gap between a traditional console and gaming PC.

In an interview with Game File, Sharma said: "Memory costs will impact pricing, will impact availability. As we think about being where the world plays, we will take that into consideration.

"So we're not ready to share a launch timeline right now. The world's pretty dynamic."

There are shortages of key console and PC components, such as RAM (random access memory), GPU (graphics processing unit) and SSD (solid state drive, used for storage), because of huge tech companies bulk buying these components to create huge AI data centres.

It's having a huge knock-on effect across the gaming industry. Valve has already confirmed RAM shortages and skyrocketing component costs have forced it to change release plans for its upcoming Steam Machine console and Steam Frame VR headset.

This was posted in the Games Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One pointed out: "It's going to impact every console in the next generation, not only Xbox's and people thinking otherwise really haven't been paying attention."

A second theorised: "Even if the shortage of chips goes away, hardware manufacturers will continue to use this as a justification to charge higher prices. We aren't going back to sub $500 consoles ever again."

"In other news water is wet, literally every single piece of tech that uses RAM is being impacted right now," a third commented.

A fourth said: "The s****y thing is that people are still going to buy the next gen consoles and the market won't go back to reasonable prices. People will complain but still buy them as if they had no other choice. 9th Gen console prices never saw a reduction and they still sell like crazy. The prices went up and they still sell like crazy six years on. And we're supposed be in an era were the cost of living is high and wages are low. It makes zero sense."

"Here's a better suggestion, work on optimising the current hardware to get much more out of it, rather than moving on sooner than needed," a fifth added.

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