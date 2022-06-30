Halifax has upset all of the right people with the concept of pronouns, after they revealed they were introducing pronouns to their staff badges to avoid “accidental misgendering”.

In a social media post on Tuesday, just days before this year’s Pride Month comes to a close, the company shared an image of a badge belonging to Gemma with the pronouns “she/her/hers”, adding “pronouns matter”.

Responding to social media users who struggle to grasp a basic principle of English grammar, Halifax added: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers and our colleagues’ individual preferences, so for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

But some Twitter users have struggled to comprehend the small gesture, with one claiming they have “banked with Halifax since I was 16” and will now “close my account and go with another”.

“Anyone who banks with these clowns need to close their account,” fumed another.

A third despaired: “Very much wishing I had a @HalifaxBank account to close.”

“Good morning Andy, my pronouns are closed/account,” moaned a fourth.

We’re not laughing at these tweets. Promise.

Thankfully, Halifax wasn’t too fussed by ignorant individuals threatening to close their accounts with the bank, writing to one user: “We strive for inclusion, equality, and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

LGBTQ+ charities, campaigners and allies have also offered their support to Halifax and their move to be more inclusive of gender identity:

As the fallout over a rather courteous gesture continues, we’d like to wish the Halifax social media team a pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

