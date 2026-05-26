Bad Bunny's world tour DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS has officially kicked off, taking him on 26 dates across different countries, fresh off the back of his history-making Super Bowl performance.

Now, to mark one of the most hotly-anticipated tours of the year, the Puerto Rican has been teaming up with brands old and new to release alternative takes on merch for fans around the globe.

Recently, it was announced he would be partnering with Zara Man for a 150-piece streetwear-inspired collection featuring quintessentially Benito references - and now, he's rejoining forces with Adidas for a new addition to their existing sell-out collaboration.

The 32-year-old (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), has been working with the sportswear giant since 2021, first releasing the Forum Buckle Low 'The First Café', which now still resell for upwards of £1,500.

Adidas

In 2023, they collaborated on new editions of the Campus and Response CL, and, by February 2026, his first signature shoe, the BadBo 1.0 was released in conjunction with the Super Bowl; becoming the exact sneaker he wore during his performance.

Fast forward to today, and in a nod to his heritage - and to mark the start of his tour - a new version of the much-loved Ballerina silhouette has landed.

The lifestyle shoe is inspired by the Taekwondo archive model, originally crafted for martial artists at the peak of their sport in the early 2000s.

This trend-led version reinterprets its performance heritage through a modern, streamlined design. Key details include premium suede overlays on the toe and heel, bungee-cord lacing, and “Benito” branding alongside the brand's signature Three Stripes.

While it wouldn't look out of place on a taekwondo mat, it also wouldn't go amiss on the streets of New York, or in Instagram's latest favourite cafe.

Adidas

The vivid red colourway references the Flamboyán tree, a cultural symbol of Puerto Rico and seasonal marker of the start of summer. The trainers have already been spotted on Bad Bunny both during his Puerto Rico residency and at the Super Bowl, and it would appear his popularity in the fashion space shows no sign of waiving.

"These are fire", one fan commented, while another echoed: "I need these".

Another gave a sentimental note, writing that they planned to buy them, as the Flamboyán was their "mom’s favorite tree".

How to buy Adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina “Vivid Red”

The adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina “Vivid Red” is priced at $120 and launches globally on May 30th via the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com/bad_bunny, and select retailers worldwide. Sign-ups open May 25th on CONFIRMED.

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