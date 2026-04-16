Fresh off the back of Molly-Mae Hague's sold out collaboration, Adidas has just unveiled another iteration of one of their most loved partnerships with Grace Wales Bonner.

Adidas x Wales Bonner has become a mainstay in streetwear since the collaboration began in 2020, with their leopard print calf-hair Sambas securing their spot in the sneakers hall of fame.

Other firm favourites from their collections over the years include another pair of Sambas - this time in silver, with cream lace three-stripe detailing and an oversized tongue.

On resale, this specific design is still fetching as much as £3,654, so fans of the brand will be thrilled to hear that the Central Saint Martins graduate and now-Hermès creative director is about to drop a bucketload of fresh designs with the sportswear giant.

Getty

This time, however, things are looking a little different.

While still distinctively Wales Bonner, the sneakers are slowly moving away from some of Adidas' most popular models, and tapping into what the future of footwear - and sportswear - could look like.

The new collection includes a new take on the Adizero Adios (a popular choice for runners), with a coffee-hued, mesh upper and braided tongue, woven leather Karinthas, and our personal pick - a rich, brown pony-hair Gazelle that feels reminiscent of the leopard print Sambas responsible for propelling the collaboration to the top of everyone's wish list.

The new footwear collection is complemented by three new apparel pieces: two tops – one track tops in a pink colourway with an interlocked twill construction, the other a track jacket in an off-white colorway with a lightweight crinkle ripstop construction – and a brown Beckenbauer track pant.

Here's a closer look at what to expect...

Snakeskin Gazelle Indoor, £180

Adidas

After Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly was spotted in a pair of unreleased faux snakeskin Predators designed by Wales Bonner, one thing became clear: we're yearning for fun footwear once more.

Now, that's translated through the designer's latest drop, with a similarly-printed take on the ever-popular Gazelles.

Pony Hair Gazelle Indoor, £170

Adidas

Tipped to be the sneaker of the summer, this updated version of Wales Bonner's signature tactile design is a refreshing, modern take on a traditional indoor football shoe, complete with pony hair and faux snakeskin detailing.

Karintha OG Wonder White, £180

Sole Supplier

Karintha in Black and Cognac, £180

This specific colourway is a nod to one of the earliest shoes in the Adidas Football archive, featuring a black leather upper and cognac-coloured leather toe overlay.

Adizero Adios Mesh Auburn, £220

Adidas

A fresh take on a much-loved performance shoe, this new, mesh design is where fashion meets function.

Karintha in Woven Leather, £500

Adidas





Cementing itself as the priciest Adidas x Wales Bonner pair yet, this new reimagining of Wales Bonner's original silhouette features basket woven leather from Brazil, where they're handcrafted.

How to buy the Adidas x Wales Bonner collection:

The Spring/Summer 2026 adidas by Wales Bonner collection is available globally on 17th April at adidas.com, via Confirmed, and through select retailers.

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