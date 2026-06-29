Sweat-induced breakouts, a makeup routine that slides right off, and eye bags galore from the three hours of sleep we're getting: welcome to heatwave season.

One thing uniting us all right now is that navigating recent weeks has been nothing short of a challenge.

Where summer was once reserved for a slap-on-and-go SPF, warmer temperatures, rising humidity, and intense pollution have only added extra layers to our formerly-favourite season of the year.

It can be tempting to go one of two ways when it comes to skin at this time of year. You're either the person who ditches all of the unnecessary steps and focuses on sun care (it's too hot for anything else, after all), or you're the person who gets flustered by how to navigate this new terrain, and ends up over-compensating by throwing everything on your face in the hope that it'll work out.

Aestura

However, my weapon of choice for tackling the heat this time hasn't been ice rollers or hydration mists (although they certainly help), but, rather, a product that's become so synonymous with winter that you probably forgot to even consider it.

Skin barrier health is the beauty buzzword of 2026, as we all look ahead to how we can preserve our skin for the long-term, without using an A-Z of acids and retinols.

More namely, barrier creams (which most commonly come in the form of thick, heavy-duty moisturisers) are where we're turning to restore the deep hydration and soothe our skin after using more intense ingredients.

You've likely seen them floating around your FYP more during winter, as they're the perfect antidote to dry, flaky skin.

But, one K-beauty favourite is quietly garnering attention in the skincare circle right now, as not only does it nourish that no-makeup glow we crave in summer - but it can actively work to cool down your skin too.

Aestur's Hydro Soothing Atobarrier365 cream is a lightweight, alternative version of its cult-classic Atobarrier365 cream, and comes in the form of a fast-absorbing gel moisturiser designed for oily and sensitive skin, inspired by cryotherapy.

It's packed with a Triple Lipid Complex—including ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol—mimics the skin's natural lipids, locking in hydration to maintain a healthy skin barrier.

Most importantly, it has the ability to instantly reduce the temperature of skin by up to 5.5 degrees celsius. Every degree counts right now, if you ask us.

iStock

I stumbled upon it by accident when I'd gone through a few weeks of over-mixing ingredients, leaving my skin thirsty and breaking out.

What's more, in the midst of a 36-degrees London, I'd gotten into a nasty cycle of re-applying my usual routine 3-4 times each day to make up for the fact that whatever I was putting on, was sliding straight off again.

But, instead of continually praying for a miracle and some cooler weather (although I'm sure that did help), I stripped back my routine entirely and began using the Hydro Soothing Atobarrier365 cream morning and night, alongside an SPF. No frills, no fancy ingredients.

Whether long hours sat in front of the air conditioning, or braving the stuffiness of the tube, somehow, within days of making it my protégé, I soon noticed that no matter what skin aggressor I came face-to-face with, my face stayed dewy - not sweaty - and restored itself to a fresh-off-the-beach finish that's allowed me to put my base products away for the rest of summer.

That being said, it doesn't leave you with clogged pores, and it works great under makeup, too, if you like a heavy glow.

It would appear that the trove of five-star reviews don't seem to disagree, either.

"It feels so cooling and keeps my skin barrier strong with those amazing ceramides", one person wrote, dubbing it their "holy grail".

Another vowed they could "feel the cooling effect", while a third vowed that it "feels like my skin is exhaling after being irritated and tight all day."

So, next time you find yourself reaching for the fan in the midst of a sticky summer, maybe consider that the key to staying cool could be found in the most unlikely of places.

Why not read...

Chappell Roan on becoming face of MAC Viva Glam: 'I hope weird art kids see themselves represented'

Viral K-beauty brand Milk Touch just dropped a 'glass skin' foundation - here are my honest thoughts

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