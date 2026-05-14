5 beauty lessons I learnt from an hour with Kim Kardashian's makeup artist

As someone who has been immersed in the beauty space since the dawn of Dream Matte Mousse, it's safe to say the landscape has taken on several major personality shifts since then.

The ever-changing timeline has seen cut-creases perfected with knife-edge precision, liner wings grow an extra centimetre each year, and the rise of Kylie Cosmetics change everything we knew about lips almost overnight.

Now, we're living through an era that feels polar opposite: clean, curated appearances that centre on subtle sculpting, a fresh base, and genuine skin health.

One of the biggest names behind the movement is one of Hollywood's most-trusted makeup artists, Carolina Benita, who is driving the Scandi-inspired aesthetic onto the red carpet and beyond.

Born in Sweden, she began her career assisting Ariel Tejada (better known as MakeUpByAriel ), working on some of the most recognisable faces in beauty, including Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner herself (including that 2025 Oscars look).

Now, she's Global Lead MUA at CAIA Cosmetics - one of the defining makeup brands of the moment, born in Stockholm, Sweden, and dedicated to helping us all achieve that supple, low-maintenance glow.

In fact, she's been championing the brand as far back as 2018, long before they started working together.

Celebrating her appointment in the hotly-anticipated role, she flew to London from LA to deliver an exclusive beauty masterclass, delving into the details behind some of her most high-profile clients' looks.

Here are the five biggest beauty lessons I learnt from her...

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Lower lashes are back

I know, we're surprised too.

But, thanks to a 60s-inspired trend resurgence and Twiggy re-cementing herself as one of the great beauty icons of generations past and present, it's perhaps less shocking that 'doll makeup' is one of 2026's biggest movements.

"Lower lashes are definitely having a moment again, as they instantly make the eyes look more defined, wider and a little more undone in a very modern way", Carolina tells me. "It creates that soft 'doll eye' effect, but can also lean grungy or editorial depending on the mascara and the amount of definition added underneath the eye."

So, who should be trying it?

"Lower lashes especially suit people with larger eyes, almond eyes, or anyone wanting to balance a heavier upper lid or liner look", she adds. "But honestly, the key is adapting the intensity; you don’t need huge, dramatic lower lashes for the trend to work.

"For the application, I always say: less product than you think. Use the very tip of the mascara wand and lightly wiggle through the lashes rather than dragging product downwards.

"A tubing mascara works beautifully because it keeps separation and avoids smudging. If you want it softer, use a brown mascara on the lower lashes instead of black."

2026's hottest lip trend is the Ballerina pout

We're slowly moving away from heavy contour and overlined lips à la 2016 - but that doesn't mean it's time to ditch your entire beauty arsenal just yet.

Instead, we're now using the same hardworking products, but with softer formulas and with more intention, creating a blurred, lived-in (yet still precise) effect.

Enter, the Ballerina pout.

"The ballerina lip trend is all about creating soft, romantic definition that is very diffused so that the lips look balanced and elegant, rather than overdrawn", Carolina says.

Think satin skin, softly sculpted lips and that effortless 'off-duty ballerina' beauty.

She adds: "This look suits everyone because the focus is really on enhancing the natural lip shape instead of completely changing it. It’s especially flattering on anyone who loves a polished but understated makeup look.

"My biggest tip is starting with lip liner first and blending inward slightly before applying lipstick or balm. You want definition without harsh edges.

"I’ve been loving using a slightly cool-toned liner because it creates that sculpted ballerina effect beautifully. The lip pencils from CAIA (in the shade Retro Mauve) or Lovisa are my favourites for myself."





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Expensive mascaras are out

For a long time, we've been led to believe that higher price point always equals better. However, unless there's the formula and staying power to show for it, it can also pay off to remind yourself that quite often the real cost comes from the shelf-worthy packaging it's housed in.

In fact, the beauty industry is such a crowded market now, that brands (particularly newcomers) are competing to bring us the best possible products for more purse-friendly prices - so if you have no loyalty, definitely weigh up your options.

"I genuinely think mascara is one category where price doesn’t always determine performance", Carolina admits.

"There are so many incredible high street mascaras now, what matters most is actually the brush shape and formula consistency.

"Some people need separation, others want fullness, others want curl hold. That’s much more important than whether it’s expensive."

Highlighter is no longer about packing on shimmer - but a fresh-from-Pilates glow

Once upon a time, we were all firmly entangled with the thickest, most pigmented highlighters we could get our hands on. You know, the type that was borderline blinding under the harsh flash of a camera?

Fast forward to 2026, and it's taken on a whole new meaning. Think of it as more of a fresh, lit from within glow that draws attention to the most lifted points of your face, and feels completely effortless.

It doesn't just come from highlighting products, either. Carolina taught me that by layering specially-formulated setting sprays (like CAIA's That Extra Hydration and That Dewy Look sprays) in between steps helps to lock in your look for longer, and prevent dryness later down the line.

"I always apply highlighter very selectively to the tops of the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, a tiny amount on the temple, and sometimes a touch on the eyelids", Carolina advises of where your placement should be.

"The mistake people make is applying too much product too low on the face, which can make skin look oily instead of fresh. I like to layer different types of glow products in thin layers for that Scandi glow look.

"You almost want people to wonder whether it’s skincare or makeup."





How we should really be applying foundation

The best method for applying foundation has been a long-standing debate. The 2000s were for using our fingers, the 2010s every brush we could get our hands on, and the 2020s, the humble Beauty Blender.

However, according to Carolina, the method you choose is less about effectiveness, and more about the look you're trying to create.

CAIA's award-winning Dewy Drops have become a personal staple for the days that require a second-skin pick-me-up that feels weightless.

"A brush gives the most polished, perfected finish and usually more coverage. I love a dense buffing brush when I want skin to look flawless but still skin-like", she says.

"A sponge gives the softest and most natural-looking result because it presses product into the skin and absorbs excess foundation. It’s perfect for anyone wanting a fresh, seamless finish.

"Fingers are underrated, especially for lightweight or glowy foundations. The warmth of your hands helps melt the product into the skin beautifully and creates a very natural effect."

However, she concludes playing around with different combinations is usually how you end up discovering the perfect canvas.

She concludes; "Personally, I often combine techniques: applying foundation with a brush first, then pressing over the skin with a sponge to remove excess and make everything look more natural."

Debate settled.

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