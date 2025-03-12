Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Ortega, Gabrielle Union. Ok, we might just be naming some of our favourite A-listers, but they're also just a handful of the style icons that have all been spotted wearing the same bag in recent months - and it's affordable enough for us all to get one too.

Aupen (pronounced Open) has become a total underdog in the fashion world, with their accessories being seen on the arm of every 'it' girl - whether a full-blown Hollywood legend, or our favourite TikTok influencers - and it hasn't done a single big marketing campaign to make it happen.

But it all makes sense. The market for affordable luxury is booming, and in a time where we're having to choose between Birkins and paying bills, mid-price fashion is having its moment.

The brand is only stocked on its own website, and has undergone a number of sell-out moments - whether it was at the hands of Taylor Swift being papped alongside Travis Kelce with their Nirvana bag, or Kylie Jenner strutting the streets with their structured Fearless bag.

Loud branding with logos plastered everywhere are being replaced by the quiet luxury trend, and this fits the bill well, if we may say so.

Aupen's best-selling Nirvana bag Aupen

What's more, you don't need a Selena Gomez-sized budget to get your hands on one either, with their most popular bags starting at a cool £275 ($350).

They don't compromise on quality either, with the newest iteration of the in-demand Nirvana made from fine-grain leather certified by the Leather Working Group making up its slouchy silhouette complete with braided handle and gold charm detail. The perfect size for the office or the club, some might argue.

It's built a loyal social media following too...





@erika.dwyer Aupen Nirvana Bag unboxing, try on and what fits inside ✨ @AUPEN Official #fashion #handbag #whatfitsinmybag #unboxing #style #tryonhaul













@itscelesta This is the Aupen Nirvana bag - she currently retails for $340 and this was seen on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt & more! They recently redesigned this to be calfskin (I think it used to be vegan leather). However, just FYI they do have a 7 day return policy and an $80 return fee! #aupen #designerhandbag #handbagunboxing #affordableluxury #taylorswift #affordablefashion #CapCut









@jen.outfits It’s safe to say this is my new go to dressy handbag 🤪 #aupenbag #outfitinspo #stylingoutfits #taylorswift #handbag

And how could we forget the famous faces that brought it to the forefront of our wish lists?

Hailey Bieber

Hailey wears the Purpose bag in Noir.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie wears the Fearless bag in Noir Black.

Emily Blunt

Emily wears the Nirvana bag in Noir.

Lindsay Lohan

Beyoncé

Beyoncé wears the Purpose bag in Noir.

Selena Gomez

Selena wears the Nirvana bag in Noir.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wears the Nirvana bag in Noir.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia wears the Nirvana bag in Crocodile.

Charli XCX

Charli wears the Nirvana bag in Noir.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas wears the Nirvana bag in Olive.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya wears the Nirvana bag in Snow.

So, can we all agree that you no longer have to spend a fortune to style yourself like your favourite celebrities? Consider us fans.





