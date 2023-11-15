It turns the 'just out of the shower' look is in style as designer fashion house Balenciaga has just released a wrap-around towel skirt for almost $1,000 (£695).

Earlier this year, The Towel Skirt was shown during Demna Gvasalia’s Spring 2024 show in Paris, the skirt itself is beige in colour and the material is terry cotton.

Of course, Balenciaga’s logo is on display at the front, embroidered tone-on-tone.

In the model photos, the bath towel skirt is styled with a black hoodie, baggy cream cargo trousers underneath with black shoes and sunglasses to complete the look.

The towel skirt is available to pre-order on the fashion house's website. Balenciaga

While there are features such as an adjustable belt on the inside and two buttons at the waistline, it doesn't really take away from the fact that it is just a bath towel.

But it's a pretty pricey bath towel nevertheless, costing $925 (£695) according to the fashion brand's website which is now taking pre-orders.

(So definitely wouldn't use it as an actual towel at that price...)

It's not the first time Balenciaga has released some interesting albeit questionable pieces such as the $595 Croc Wellies, the 'rotting' $1850 shoes, and a $1,152 bag that has been compared to an 'old Tesco bag'.

