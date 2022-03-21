Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has released a new bag, and everyone is saying the same thing.

The Monday Shopper Bag, which costs an eye-watering £925, is from the brand’s Spring 2022 Clones Collection.

But what has chins wagging is its likeness to another iconic bag - the 20p Tesco carrier bag.

A world away from its Tesco-branded buddy, the Balenciaga bag boasts aged silver hardware, inner pockets, and a snap enclosure.

The designer accessory features a white, blue and red print on paper calfskin and according to the website, is a “modern interpretation of archetypal bag”.

This isn’t the first time the luxury brand has flogged an accessory that has been compared to a budget bag.

In 2017 the retailer announced a blue tote bag that resembles the Ikea Frakta bag.

The £1,600 bag, which was described as having “blue, wrinkled, glazed leather”, drew comparisons to the 75p Swedish furniture company’s holdall.

Ikea hilariously responded to the comparison by issuing guidelines on how to spot a fake. If it rustles, can be rinsed off with water after being thrown in the mud, and has the tell-tale Ikea branding, it’s a true Frakta.

The easiest way to tell them apart? The price tag.

