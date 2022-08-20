A bride-to-be has revealed how her wedding invites had an accidental X-rated detail, where guests were directed to PornHub for more information about the upcoming wedding.

In a TikTok, @squidward.tentacles decided to share the amusing blunder that she luckily managed to spot before sending them out.

“So I got my wedding invitations in the mail today super exciting… except I made a very large mistake," the woman said and warned other brides not to make the same error.

She then flipped the camera round to show her "really cute" fancy gold RSVP card but gave viewers a closer look at the details.

“I forgot I put this fun website as a placeholder," the bride explained as it showed how a PornHub address was inputted instead of a website specifically all about the big day.

“For more wedding details, please visit our website," it read, before showing the adult site's address.

The TikToker then showed the other side where there was information about the reception, as she added: “I forgot that I put the Super 8 Motel as a placeholder as well until we figured out hotels we’re going to block off."

Once again, the PornHub website was an added addition are the bottom of the card.

“If you’re our guest, I promise I didn’t block rooms off at the Super 8 Motel.”

“Mom, I’m sorry. I will fix it," the bride-to-be said.

“I think it’s funny, personally,” she added, “but I don’t think anyone else is gonna think it’s funny, especially my family and Nate’s family and literally anyone else.”





It certainly would have been a wedding invite no guest would forget, and the video has received 191,000 views, and over 16,000 likes, along with hundreds of comments from people who found the salacious slip-up amusing and also pointed out other errors on the invites.

One person said: "Can you imagine the people making the invitations??



"Something tells me this isn’t as common as you made it seem, funny tho," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Girly consider it a blessing! There are hella words spelled wrong."

"I think this is hilarious!" a fourth person replied. "I checked my invites 1000 times before I finalized because I did the same thing!"

At least the bride managed to save her blushes by catching her funny placeholders in time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.