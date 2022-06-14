Woman marries herself in India's 'first solo wedding'

A 24-year-old in India has married herself in what is thought to be the country's first solo wedding.

Kshama Bindu took vows to herself to promote ‘unconditional love’ and 'commitment' - despite the ceremony being denounced by Bharatiya Janata political party leader, Sunita Shukla.

She had initially planned to marry in a template, but the backlash forced her to have it at home with friends present instead.

"I never wanted to get married, but I did want to become a bride," Bindu said of her decision. "I can’t describe it in words."

