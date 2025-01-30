Experts have pinpointed the 'ultimate luxury' - and it isn't something you can buy

'Quiet luxury' had its moment last year - everyone ditched logos for understated brands, binned off trendy, viral restaurants for those with quality and heritage, and opted for mindful investments over reckless spending on material things.

But, society could be about to change its tune yet again, because the internet has decided the new ultimate status symbol is health - and more specifically, the best investment you can now make is around sleep.

Research has shown that Gen Z greatly emphasizes their health in terms of diet, fitness and wellness, and they're actively purchasing more wellness-related products than older generations.

That could be because access to insights into our health have become more accessible than ever - this generation of twenty-something-year-olds have traded going to nightclubs in favour of wellness crazes like genetic testing, Oura rings, or LED light therapy - things that once upon a time were reserved for the wealthy.

Sleeping is now considered the ultimate luxury, according to experts Pexels

It could also be because Gen Z care about work-life balance (hustle culture is dead, apparently), and they're now ensuring to not follow in the footsteps of their older counterparts, and actively avoid burnout through being mindful about their health.

And what's one of the key ways to combat that? Well, sleep of course.

Some experts have even argued that "bed rotting" is actually a form of self-care, with one website even referring to it as "therapeutic laziness".

One TikTok creator, Joel, has sparked a debate about whether sleep, and investing in your health overall, is now considered the status symbol, as attitudes shift towards materialism, and being the best version of yourself becomes the new 'in' thing.









"In today's culture, luxury isn't just about the material products you consume, the rise of dupes mean we've been overexposed to luxury products, and traditional status symbols don't have the same meaning", he says.

"People are choosing coffee shops over clubs because they'd rather have an early night...we've seen the rise of Kourtney Kardashian's sleep gummies... sleep deprivation is now uncool."

He even predicts that soon we could see people sharing their sleep-tracking stats the way people currently share their Strava runs online.

"You can tell a lot about a person by their lifestyle and what time they sleep", he adds.

"I hope this becomes the new normal. I'm so tired from work and I'm super exhausted", one person wrote in the comments of the video.

"My era has finally arrived", another joked.

If you ever needed an excuse to invest in a silk pillowcase and those 500 thread-count sheets, your time has become, because it sounds like we're about to be spending a lot more time in bed.

Why not read...

I was a nail-biter for 25 years - this is the one thing that stopped me doing it

People are getting filler in their ears and the internet says beauty has gone too far

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings