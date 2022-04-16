At Easter you probably enjoy munching on a Creme Egg but have you ever considered what is actually inside them?

If so you are not alone as people frequently take to Twitter and other social media platforms to ponder what the white goo they are chowing down on actually is.

The answer to what the white and yellow mix, which mimics an egg actually is is pretty simple. Just like the name would suggest, the ingredients contain dried egg whites.

According to Cadbury's official website, over 500 million Creme Eggs are made each year.

They wrote: "Cadbury Creme Egg is the most popular and over 500 million Creme Eggs are made every year with about two thirds of that number being enjoyed in the UK.

"That is 3.5 Cadbury Creme Eggs for every person in this country to enjoy."

Crikey. With Easter Sunday just a day away, it looks like it is time for the millions of Creme Eggs across the nation to shine.

And now you can actually know what you are munching.

