TikTok goes wild for £15 dupe of £3,000 celebrity-favourite ornament in HomeSense

Run, don't walk, to your local HomeSense, because shoppers are finding bargain dupe versions of sell-out ornaments worth thousands.

Bearbrick figures, distinctly recognisable by their distinctive bear and balloon dog shapes, can often be found inside the homes of celebrities, including Seth Rogen and Molly-Mae Hague.

Designed by Japanese toy company, MediCom, the hundreds of varieties have quickly become the ultimate streetwear collectible.

But for the average consumer, it's a piece of homeware you're unlikely to have lying around the house, with some Bearbrick bears coming in at over £3,000. It's the stuff you get out for important visitors, to say the least.

However, if you want a slice of the action but don't fancy the price tag, uncanny ornaments have been spotted on the shelves of HomeSense, starting at just £15.

One shopper posted on TikTok about how she found a trio pack of mini metallic bears for £14.99 in the Aintree store, alongside a mini trio of balloon dogs in a variety of colours for £17.99.

A quick trip down another aisle helped her find a number of other variations, including matte black and marble-style versions, and bears posed as the three wise monkeys - otherwise known for being the faces of 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil'.

They're a favourite among interior-lovers, as they can be placed on bookshelves, added as a finishing touch to a decorative tray, or simply kept as a collectors item.

"Now remember, don't open the box", one user joked in the comments, with others vowing to rush to their local to snap one up.









However, if you're looking to stretch your budget a bit further, real Bearbrick statues have also been spotted in the discount home store.

A statue of classic character from the comic 'Peanuts' was up for grabs in one store for £49.99 - with Google suggesting the recommended retail price being £700 for the same model.

If you need us, we'll be in HomeSense.

