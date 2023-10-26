DIY lover nails £1,000 luxury headboard using pool noodles

A DIY lover has shared how she created her own version of a luxury £1,000 headboard using pool noodles and some foam.

Harriet Langsbury, co-founder of The Community Kitchen, managed to track down some near-identical green velvet to cover the headboard, and with a little assistance, easily managed to use glue and staples to hold it all together.

The result? A very impressive and expensive-looking piece of homeware created on a budget.

