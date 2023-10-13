Scientists find extra cup of coffee can help prevent weight gain

Good news for coffee lovers – drinking an extra cup of joe every day could help protect against weight gain, according to researchers.

The study, carried out at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, found that over a four-year period, people who drank an extra cup of unsweetened coffee were less likely to gain weight.

Researchers looked at the relationship between coffee consumption and body weight in the data from three existing cohort studies ranging from 1986 to 2015.

They found that one extra cup per day was associated with a decrease of 0.12kg over four years.

While people who used “cream or non-dairy coffee whitener” were unaffected, people who added a teaspoon of sugar had any weight-related benefits of a cup of coffee cancelled out.

Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian, told Fox News the results could be because increasing fluids, especially warm fluids, can “improve the feeling of satiety, which may lead to fewer overall calories consumed throughout the day”.

“Milk and creamer additions can add protein and fat, which may help with satiety,” she said.

“In addition, few individuals use excessive quantities of milk or creamer as they do with added sugar, due to a preference for sweets.”

However, she cautioned that the findings show “association and not a causation”.

“Individuals who add sugar to coffee may also be more likely to eat added sugar in other ways throughout the day, which can impact body weight and health.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kulp, a registered dietitian, said the study shows sweetened coffee and long-term weight gain are linked, but that adding sweetener doesn’t necessarily lead to gaining weight.

She said: “A teaspoon of sugar contains 16 calories and only four grams of carbohydrates.

“This tiny increase in calories by itself isn’t likely to cause weight gain, but it may tell us something about those who prefer to start their day with a little sweetness.

“Most of the time, weight gain is about so much more than just one food.”

