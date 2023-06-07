This is the reason dog owners shouldn’t be hugging their pets

Dog owners showing affection in the form of hugs is one of the most natural things about having a pet. However, experts have now stated that it could be damaging for animals to be embraced by humans.

According to psychologist Stanley Core, giving dogs a little cuddle could in fact be stressing them out due to the fact it limits their movement.

As Core states, running away and escape danger is often the first instinct dogs have when it comes to their own safety. When they are unable to run due to being hugged, it can lead their stress levels to rise.

“Dogs are technically cursorial animals, which is a term that indicates that they are designed for swift running,” Coren wrote in Psychology Today.

“That implies that in times of stress or threat, the first line of defence that a dog uses is not his teeth, but rather his ability to run away.

"Behaviourists believe that depriving a dog of that course of action by immobilising him with a hug can increase his stress level and, if the dog's anxiety becomes significantly intense, he may bite."

Coren also explained the other subtle signs to look out for which could indicate dogs are experiencing high stress levels or have become anxious about certain situations.

He explained that these include “when the dog turns his head away from whatever is bothering or worrying him, sometimes also closing his eyes, at least partially."

Coren added: "Alternatively, dogs will often show what is commonly called a 'half-moon eye' or 'whale eye' which is where you can see the white portion of the eyes at the corner or the rim.

"One common visible sign of stress or anxiety is when the dog's ears are lowered or slicked against the side of his head. Lip licking or licking a person's face can also be signs of anxiety, as can yawning or raising one paw."

