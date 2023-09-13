Ariana Grande cries opening up on what cosmetic procedures she's had done

Ariana Grande has candidly opened up about how she used to 'hide' herself with cosmetic procedures, before falling in love with her lines and previous insecurities.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she said in the video, welling up.

“For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped."

