The best-value location for a European city break has just been revealed

Travelling during the cost of living crisis is no cheap feat - so where should people go for a cheap(ish) holiday?

The answer, according to an annual travel survey, is Lisbon, Portugal.

The Post Office Travel Money City Costs Barometer analysted costs in 35 European cities. It found the Portuguese capital won the top spot with it expected to cost £225 for a weekend away. Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital and last year's winner came second at £226. Krakow, Poland came third at £251 and Athens, Greece came fourth at £262.

The barometer’s ranking is produced by an analysis of 12 typical tourist costs, including an evening meal for two with wine, drinks, two nights’ three-star accommodation, sightseeing and city transport.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: “The increased price of accommodation could add hundreds of pounds to the overall cost of a holiday, so travellers need to budget carefully for this.

“We also advise checking costs for meals, drinks and sightseeing before booking, as these are items that most city-break tourists will incur. As this year’s barometer shows, there are wide variations in costs between cities and people who are prepared to swap destination can make their pounds stretch much further by choosing a cheaper capital like Lisbon or Vilnius.”

So there you have it. Time to pack your bags.

