Gen Z shares what popular first date idea gives them the ultimate ick

With Valentine's Day coming up, many singletons will be looking to secure a date as data from Tinder shows users send 58.7 million more likes between New Year’s Day and February 14 than the rest of the year.

First dates are all about making a good initial impression so it’s important not to fall at the first hurdle, and according to the greetings card marketplace, thortful, picking the right date will be key for increasing your chances of a second.

To help Gen Z daters increase their chances of a second meet-up, thortful polled 2,000 Brits on their worst idea of a first date with someone they were meeting in person for the first time.

The following were revealed as the top five ‘ickiest’ first dates amongst Gen Z.

Being invited to watch the other person do something (e.g. compete in a sport) - 27 per cent

Table tennis - 26 per cent

A long hike - 24 per cent

Mini/crazy golf - 23 per cent

Escape room - 22 per cent

While you may want to dazzle your date with your performance skills or sporting talent, you may wan to think twice as almost a third of Gen Z say that watching the other person do something would instantly give them the ick.

Crazy golf is another popular contender for first dates that Gen Z find it ‘icky’, according to the survey. Another activity which made the list of worst first dates is solving a puzzle, so you might want to save the escape room for date two or three, as 22 per cent said it would turn them off.

Laid back dates are what Gen Z prefer when it comes to romance, since a third ranked a casual walk as their ideal first date, with a casual meal or drink too followed closely behind, as most of their top date ideas relating to eating or drinking.

Here are some of the best date ideas, according to those surveyed.

A casual walk - 34 per cent

Going out to eat at a restaurant - 33 per cent

Meeting at a cafe for a coffee and/or some light food - 32 per cent

Going for casual drinks at the pub - 32 per cent

Cinema - 17 per cent

