Most young people would prioritise another job benefit over salary

Each generation's attitude towards the workplace has been widely debated recently, and almost three quarters (71 per cent) of Gen Z and Millennials would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their wellbeing, new research shows.

In the 2024 State of Healthy Eating and Wellbeing Report from healthy eating platform Lifesum, more than 10,000 Gen Z and Millennials were survey about employee wellbeing and the workplace.

The study found that 69 per cent would be more productive if their employer improved their wellbeing, while 31 per cent would consider a pay cut in exchange for a happier and healthier work environment.

Factors that contribute to a fulfilling workplace such as health and wellness goals, stress and mental health, and sleep were analysed as part of the report.

The latest findings are from Lifesum's 2024 State of Healthy Eating and Wellbeing Report iStockphoto by Getty Images

"The report is a wake-up call for employers to grasp the needs of Gen Z and Millennials who are redefining company loyalty by prioritising personal wellbeing in career choices," said Markus Falk, CEO at Lifesum.



"The report underscores how a nutrition-first approach can foster long-term wellbeing, benefiting mental, physical, and emotional health. This, in turn, enhances workplace productivity and satisfaction."

Health and Wellness Goals

When asked about their top three health and wellness goals, Gen Z and Millennials prioritise physical fitness (88 per cent), mental health and stress management (71 per cent), and sleep quality (54 per cent).

Workplace stress was highlighted as a critical concern with 75 per cent willing to leave their employer over a toxic work culture.

Functional foods that achieve health goals emerged as a key trend with 73 per cent of respondents eating for enhanced energy, 61 per cent for improved mental health, and 40 per cent for better sleep - a trend reflected on Lifesum, as “snackable supplements” that allow users to incorporate vitamin, protein and energy snacking into their diet, is one of the most popular features.

Emerging 2024 trends will include a rise in adaptogenic foods known for their stress-relieving properties, including mushroom latte powders, and sleep-inducing foods rich in melatonin and magnesium.

“Gen Z and Millennials see functional nutrition as vital for holistic wellness, which impacts productivity and stress. Corporate wellness programs will recognise the crucial role of personalised nutrition in fostering a fulfilling work experience and improving workplace outcomes,” said Falk.

The Nutrition-Sleep Connection

The report unveiled the intricate interplay between nutrition and sleep among Gen Z and Millennials.

Half of respondents (50 per cent) believed their dietary decisions 'very much' influence their energy levels during the day, while 83 per cent expressed a likelihood to modify their eating habits to improve sleep quality.

Emerging 2024 trends will include a rise in foods with sleep-inducing substances, and greater adoption of tech-enabled solutions, including Lifesum’s sleep tracking feature in partnership with Oura that allows users to understand how diet impacts their sleep patterns - and vice versa.

“Gen Z and Millennials deeply value the intersection of sleep and nutrition. Corporate wellness programs will increasingly acknowledge how sleep and nutrition impacts productivity and overall wellbeing, which will lead to a comprehensive strategy that optimises a healthy work-life balance,” said Falk.

Nourishing Longevity

The report identified how Gen Z and Millennials are trailblazing the longevity movement. When asked about health and wellness goals, 51 per cent of respondents claimed they actively engaged in practices that promote longevity and wellbeing, while 56 per cent considered taking immediate action to enhance longevity.

Considering the top three ways in which respondents define a long and fulfilling life, 33 per cent highlighted physical wellbeing, 28 per cent said it was achieving specific life milestones, while mental and cognitive wellness emerged as significant for 21 per cent of respondents.

Emerging 2024 longevity trends will see a rise in personalised nutrition programs, the adoption of sustainable and mindful eating habits, and increased utilisation of mental health programs.

"Organisational culture plays a pivotal role in shaping employee wellbeing and workplace outcomes. The report underscores how Gen Z and Millennials use nutrition to promote overall wellness across various aspects of their lives. This will have a knock-on effect for employers and pave the way for nutrition-first corporate wellness strategies that optimise employee health and productivity,” Falk concluded.

