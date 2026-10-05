One in five Gen Z (20 per cent) believe people born today could live to at least 150 years old – and many are already taking their own longevity seriously, with 61 per cent actively taking steps to improve their health with the specific goal of living longer.

We now have access to more information and better technology than ever before, so there's little wonder that the wellness industry is projected to hit $9.8 trillion by 2029. It's sticking around.

What's more, social media means that wellness is officially cool, and for many, it's about building community and connections over shared habits - whether that's joining run clubs, hopping in the sauna with friends at the weekend, or enjoying an evening of relaxation with your red light mask.

“It’s exciting to see younger generations taking such a proactive approach to their long-term health and wellbeing, and embracing new ideas around longevity", says Herbalife's nutrition expert, Dr Richard Allison.

"However, while emerging trends like biohacking and recovery therapies are gaining attention, the foundations of a long and healthy life remain consistent – regular movement, balanced nutrition, quality sleep, targeted supplements, and sustainable daily routines.

"The key is finding an approach that blends innovation with these proven basics, creating habits people can realistically maintain over time.”

So what exactly are they doing? Well, new research from Herbalife has pin-pointed the biggest health trends among Gen Z right now - and we're delving into why you should be implementing them into your own routine.

iStock

The top 10 wellness trends Gen Z are trying in 2026:

Taking regular supplements (31 per cent) - A great addition to a balanced diet, supplements target those harder-to-gain vitamins and minerals that help us feel on top form day-to-day. Wearing fitness or health-tracking devices (21 per cent) - Wearable health tech has become one of the most popular, affordable ways of getting instant access to some of your biggest health insights. It's great for staying accountable, and tracking patterns and progress over time. Intermittent fasting (11 per cent) - There are many different types of intermittent fasting, but the idea is that you only eat in certain windows. Research on its benefits is still ongoing, however, initial findings suggest it could be beneficial for weight loss, regulating blood sugar, or triggering a process called autophagy - a state that allows your body to work on repairing damaged cells over digesting food. Ice baths (8 per cent) - Whether a cold shower or an outdoor dip, ice bathing has become particularly popular among athletes, as it's reported to help with muscle stiffness and recovery. That being said, it should be exercised with caution, as it can also trigger hypothermia. Full-body health MOTs/scans (8 per cent) - Off the back of the wearable boom, full-body health scans are popping up more frequently in response to the growing demand for preventative healthcare. For a flat fee, you can get a closer, instant look at the state of your health, identify any problem areas, and formulate a plan to feel your best self with guidance from doctors - without any need for a waiting list. Sleepmaxxing (7 per cent) - Sleep has been pin-pointed as the ultimate luxury, and it can set the tone not only for our days, but how we recover, too. The sleepmaxxing trend focuses on engineering the perfect sleep through a mixture of limiting screen time, regulating our circadian rhythms, and using specially-curated sleep tools such as weighted blankets. Regular saunas (5 per cent) - Saunas have been popular for a long time, but it's easy to see why when you delve into their range of potential benefits. A sauna's dry heat increases circulation and enhances relaxation, but research also suggests it promotes detoxification, increases metabolism, aids weight loss, and helps with pain relief. Personalised nutrition plans (5 per cent) - We don't all use the same skincare, so why do we take the same approach to health? Our bodies are extremely complex, so there's little wonder that people are now moving beyond just having a personal trainer - but seeking out personalised nutrition advice too. Extended fasting (5 per cent) - While research on its true benefits is still very much needed, extended periods of fasting are beginning to compete with the intermittent fasting that's already gained popularity. Often done for up to 48 hours rather than in windows, extended fasting (which still includes water) is reported to increase insulin sensitivity, cellular repair, and weight loss. However, it's essential to do your own research before undertaking something so strenuous on your body. Red-light therapy (5 per cent) - LED light therapy utilises a natural biological process called ‘photobiomodulation’, which harnesses the power of different wavelengths of light, reaching different depths of the skin, prompting different cellular responses. Research by The Light Salon, has found that a cell charged by light is able to perform 150-200 per cent more efficiently. Benefits include stimulating collagen production (in-turn, helping improve the appearance of fine lines), increasing blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and targeting blemishes. It can also improve your mood too, through enhanced dopamine and serotonin levels.

Why not read...

I spent £399 to 'reset' my nervous system - it's transformed how I experience anxiety for good

Skinvity PressTech: My new wellness obsession involves lying on the sofa to look more toned - no, really

I’ve spent 6 months perfecting my seasonal hair shedding routine - here’s what actually works

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter