Met Gala makeup artists are sharing the exact breakdowns of how to get the looks

It's Met Gala season, which means it's officially time for us to judge the outfits of the stars from the comfort of our sofas, likely wearing the same PJs we've been vowing to wash for three days.

The theme of this year's Gala was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' and the stars came out in their finery, with hats, pin stripes, and tailored suits aplenty.

There was of course some major moments from the evening too - Rihanna confirmed she is pregnant with her third child, while her partner, A$AP Rocky, is thought to have nodded to his recent gun trial through his own outfit.

But it wasn't just the outfits that came through, as the glam to match was nothing short of exceptional this year. In even better news, the artists and stylists behind those looks are now revealing exactly what products they used to achieve them.

Here's every look breakdown we've seen so far from the 2025 Met Gala...

Cynthia Erivo









Cynthia Erivo had one of the more show-stopping outfits of the night in a gender-bending Givenchy ensemble, paying homage to the men of the Rococo era.

But her glam wasn't to be sniffed at either, with a 'bitten' lip look and pared-back, glowy skin, which was all brought to life by Joanna Simkin using exclusively Clinique.

According to the brand, skin prep was done using Clinique’s Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum and Moisture Surge 100H AutoReplenishing Hydrator to hydrate and brighten Cynthia’s skin.

Next, the Anti-Blemish Solutions Liquid Makeup was applied to create a matte, flawless base for the look.

The standout from the look was the iconic Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and Pop Lip + Cheek Oil in Black Honey applied to create the perfect bitten lip look, with the Clinique High Impact™ Easy Liquid Eyeliner in Black used to create a little Rococo-style heart-shaped mole on the cheek as a nod to the era.

Lauryn Hill









Despite being a legend in the entertainment biz, 2025 was actually Lauryn Hill's first time attending the Met Gala, making an entrance in a yellow ensemble by Ghana's Jude Dontoh no less.

She paired it with darker makeup highlighting her eyes and lips, which was done using all MAC Cosmetics.

“Ms. Hill is the Creative Director of her beauty aesthetic,” says MUA Alana Palau. “She envisioned paying homage to diasporic Indigenous women while staying true to her iconic editorial personal style—blackened currant lips, sculpted skin and brushed brows, accented with a playful pop of texture and colour on the eyes."

Her lips were created using the brand's iconic Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in the shades Rekindled and Make Love To The Camera, while her eyes were dressed in Dazzleshadow in I Like 2 Watch, MAC Stack Waterproof Mascara, and Hyper Real Serumizer, an eye-brightening treatment.



Andre 3000

While it might not look like it from afar, more men wear makeup to the Met than you'd think, and that includes Andre 3000, who was carrying a grand piano on his back when he took to the blue carpet.

His outfit was Burberry styled by Law Roach, but his makeup was MAC, who helped add the finishing touches to his skin before the Met.

“The details are *key* when it comes to Black dandyism, and for André, the details are the ones you don’t see: brushed brows and flawless skin”, noted makeup artist, Alexa Hernandez.

To achieve the look, she used MAC's Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation (in NW50 if you were wondering), Studio Radiance 24 hour Luminous Lift Concealer in NW55, Pro Locked Brow Gel, and Fast Response Eye Cream alongside their signature Lip Conditioner.

Megan Thee Stallion

Does Megan ever miss? Well, apparently not, because at this year's Met Gala she stepped out in a bedazzled look inspired by none other than Josephine Baker.

We quite literally didn't know where to look, because alongside her Coach outfit, she had perfectly-preened locks in the form of a huge bun ensemble.

The look was brought to life by her hair stylist, Kellon Deryck, and surprisingly, alongside plenty of donut hair buns, his secret weapon for the evening was a Tangle Teezer.

Bonus points because she broke the rules of the Met Gala and gave fans a sneak peak inside.

Joey King





Joey King's Met debut in custom Miu Miu has received some of the highest praise of the evening, and it's safe to say her glam stacked up against her tailored outfit.

She sported soft, caramel waves created by Rena Calhoun using Maria Nila products.

To recreate the look for yourself just as she did, start with pumping a couple handfuls of Maria Nila’s Styling Mousse into clean, damp hair from the roots to ends, brushing to distribute evenly. Rough dry to about 80 per cent before drying smoothly with brush. Using a curling iron, curl hair in small sections in the same direction to form a cohesive wave. Pin hair to cool for about 15-20 minutes to to lock in the shape and volume.

Once the curls are set, gently remove pins and apply True Soft Argan Oil to the lengths and ends to smooth flyaways before brushing through to form ‘S’ shape waves.

Mist with Volume Spray to lock the shape in for a luxurious and yet timeless look. Perfection.

