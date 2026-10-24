Clayface is gearing up for a box office showdown this weekend, with the DC horror film projected to earn $25 million to $35 million in its US opening weekend. It could face competition for the top spot from A24’s buzzy Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything.

But at the film’s UK premiere in London earlier this week, all eyes were on leading lady Naomi Ackie, who stepped out in a twisted-glamour look that brought a darker edge to classic red-carpet beauty.

Speaking about the look, makeup artist Kenneth Soh said he wanted to play on the film’s blend of fantasy and horror while having a little fun pushing the boundaries of traditional beauty.

"The idea was to keep everything glamorous, but with a slightly darker, more unexpected edge," he shared. "I went for a winged smoky eye in deep, inky tones, paired with spiked, inky-black lashes for a little attitude.

"I added a soft flush of warmth to the complexion to keep the skin looking fresh, then balanced the drama with a chocolate-nude lip and a glossy, juicy finish. The key was finding that sweet spot between dark and glamorous – a little fantasy, a little attitude, but still very much red carpet."

Kenneth Soh

For Naomi’s eyes, Kenneth blended three shades of KIKO Milano Club K Collection’s Colour Up Liquid Eyeshadows to create a diffused, winged smoky eye.

Here’s a full breakdown of the products used to create the look:

Kenneth Soh

To balance the intensity of the eyes, Kenneth kept Naomi’s lips "soft and pretty".

Lip liner: A chocolate-nude liner, softly diffused beyond the natural lip line.

A chocolate-nude liner, softly diffused beyond the natural lip line. Lipstick : Pigment Pop Lipstick in 03 In Her Prime.

: Pigment Pop Lipstick in 03 In Her Prime. Lip gloss: Gloss Boss Lipgloss in 02 Pearl Girl, for a glossy, juicy pout.

For the base, Kenneth kept the complexion fresh and warm to complement the darker eye makeup.

Blush: Unlimited Blush in 18 Softly Aflame, which "brought a subtle warmth to the complexion, giving the skin a healthy, fresh finish that balances the darker eyes beautifully."

Unlimited Blush in 18 Softly Aflame, which "brought a subtle warmth to the complexion, giving the skin a healthy, fresh finish that balances the darker eyes beautifully." Setting spray: Unlimited Prime & Lock Setting Spray, applied in a few layers to "help lock everything in while keeping the skin looking fresh, hydrated and glowy."

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