Long-time Oasis fan for 28 years recalls seeing band perform for £22

As tickets for the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour are on general sale today (August 31), fans from all over the world will travel next year to see Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together.

No doubt longtime fans will be taking a trip down memory lane as they reminisce about attending Oasis gigs in the 90s.

Victoria Watson, a 44-year-old publicist from County Durham who has been an Oasis fan since she was 16 years old has spoken exclusively to Travel booking site, Omio about her experience of seeing the band live three times.

“I’ve seen Oasis three times. First at the Definitely Maybe Tour at Middlesbrough Town Hall in 1994, followed by the 1995 Earls Court gig in London and, finally, the 1996 Knebworth show," Victoria recalled.



While ticket prices for the reunion tour are expected to be between £75 to £206, let's just say prices back in the day were a lot cheaper...

"I can’t remember the exact price of tickets for each show, but it wasn’t much in those days. The Knebworth show was only about £22, so the previous shows would have been even less!"

As for the shows themselves, Victoria described how she would "never forget the amazing atmosphere" and recalled a memorable moment.

"A favourite memory of mine from the Earls Court gig was calling my friend from a pay phone within the venue so she could listen to Wonderwall live! Didn’t have a mobile then and looking at how many people literally Instagram their way through live music now it feels even more special that we couldn’t do that then," she said.

Noel Gallagher (left) and Liam Gallagher (right) performing on "Che Tempo Che Fa" Italian TV Show on November 9, 2008 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Like most Oasis fans, Victoria was "sad and annoyed" when the band announced their split back in 2009 so it's fair to say she's excited for the new tour dates.

"The reunion tour is going to be a wild atmosphere," Victoria reckons. "There will be so much anticipation and love behind this tour from the fans - it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I will be definitely trying for tickets for both the London and Manchester dates.”



However, given the high demand for tickets, many fans will face difficulty as ticketing websites like Ticketmaster have crashed this morning due to the volume of people attempting to get their hands on tickets.

According to Victoria, it is harder to get tickets today compared to back then.

“It wasn’t difficult back in the 90s to get tickets because Oasis were still relatively unknown. This time it will be different. They will probably crash the internet when the tickets go on sale," she said.

"I think a lot of people will buy and then resell the tickets because the value and demand will be so high," so in order to improve your chances, Victoria advises people to "work with their friends to secure the tickets".

