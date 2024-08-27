Oasis have officially announced a reunion tour is coming in 2025, and now an interview with Liam Gallagher has resurfaced, explaining why he and Noel fell out in the first place.

Appearing on SiriusXM in 2017, the now-51-year-old shares that the duo shared a bedroom as teenagers, and that being in a confined space together triggered problems from the start.

Accusing his older brother of "holding a grudge", Liam remembers one particular night aged 15, coming home after "too many sherries".

"He'd bought this new sound system... I'd come in and had a spliff as well and my room was spinning", he recalls.

"I p***** all over his f****** new sound system...I was like 'well it'll f****** dry, won't it?'"

Liam adds: "That was a long time ago."

Having not worked together for over 15 years, the duo are reforming the band to play dates across Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin next summer.

