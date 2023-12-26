This is the scientific reason why red wine can cause headaches for some of us

Many people love a glass of red wine – but for others, it’s a one-way ticket to a throbbing headache within just a few hours. Now, scientists have worked out why.

A new study in the journal Scientific Reports says red wine contains quercetin, a type of compound found in many edible plants, including grapes, called a flavanol.

For some people, quercetin can impair how the body processes alcohol, causing the build-up of acetaldehyde, a toxin.

This can trigger a mix of uncomfortable symptoms, including nausea, flushing, and a headache.

Researchers said it’s not entirely clear why some people are more prone to these symptoms. It might be that they are more sensitive to the toxin, or that their bodies might process quercetin differently.

Study co-author Morris Levin wrote: “It might be that they have an underlying predisposition for having migraine, which then becomes triggered by increased acetaldehyde.”

And co-author Andrew Waterhouse added that it will take “some time” to work out exactly who is most at risk of the symptoms and why.

While quercetin is an antioxidant, it can become problematic for some people when it’s ingested at the same time as alcohol because it is converted into quercetin glucuronide in the liver.

This, in turn, is what causes higher levels of acetaldehyde.

“This is a problem because acetaldehyde is somewhat toxic and several symptoms occur, including flushing, headaches and other symptoms,” wrote Whitehouse.

“I have been getting quite a few emails from readers, and one confirmed that she can drink less expensive red wines, but the good stuff ends up, very sadly, as cooking wine for her.”

Levin added that for some people, sufferers could try picking a bottle of wine with lower alcohol content.

But if it’s still a problem, the answer is simple: drink something else.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.