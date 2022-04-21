It's bad news: Espresso Martinis are ruining your sleep and your heart health

Doctors have said that a cocktail favourite, espresso martinis, could actually be doing harm to your sleep and heart health.

They have recently warned that the caffeine-based drink can "increase heart rate, and at times can be the culprit for atrial fibrillation, anxiety, and depression."

Instead, they've recommended if you do want to enjoy a coffee-fuelled beverage, avoid drinking any caffeine or alcohol after 3pm so your sleep isn't disturbed. If that's not an excuse for a lunchtime cocktail we don't know what is.

