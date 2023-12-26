Here's how much alcohol Santa drinks while delivering presents on Christmas Eve

It's not uncommon to indulge in a few too many tipples on Christmas Day, before everyone slips into an alcohol and food-induced coma later on.

But it turns out Father Christmas himself can really handle his drink.

Researchers have estimated how much booze Santa Claus really gets through as he whizzes across the globe delivering presents.

Americans traditionally leave him cookies and milk, and it's just as well, because he'll need them to soak up all the drinks he's been necking over in the UK earlier in the night.

Brits being Brits, we tend to opt for something stronger, with mince pies and a glass of whisky among Santa's regular treats.

According to Asda, Father Christmas gets through a whopping 511,000 glasses of whisky overnight.

It's a similar story with other drinks too. He gets through 436,000 beers, 291,000 glasses of sherry, 220,000 glasses of wine and 216,000 sips of brandy.

The list goes on. Santa downs 114,000 rums, 83,000 glasses of mulled wine and 57,000 glasses of port. He even drinks 61,000 sparkling wines.

According to the estimates, people in the north east of England, the east Midlands and Wales leave him the booziest treats.

But mercifully for Santa's liver, others are starting to go alcohol free.

Asda found that nine-in-10 parents with children under the age of 12 prefer Santa to stay sober as he delivers presents through the night.

Demand for low and no alcohol drinks has increased by a mega 46 percent in recent years.

Asda’s Ryan Truswell said: “At a time of year when we see a spike in customers shopping for alcohol alternatives, it’s important we can offer them an exciting option for their festive celebrations and expand our existing range to cover all drinks styles and customer-favourites.

“As we approach the big day, there’s something for everyone, even Santa.”

It's just as well he gets Christmas Day off every year, because that's one hell of a hangover.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.