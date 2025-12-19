Percy Jackson and the Olympians has become one of Disney+'s most-talked-about watches, and it's fresh off the release of its second season - which has already debuted with a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score.

The show, which is part of the bigger global franchise, follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) discovering he's a demigod, and attempting to prevent an all-out war between the Greek gods.

What's more, the second season features the show's biggest stunt yet - a real-life chariot race to determine which demigod would lead a quest for the golden fleece.

To mark the release of season two, Indy100 went behind the scenes of the stunt to discover just what it takes to bring such a powerful scene to life - and recreate it for ourselves.

Disney+

The scene involved building a quarter-mile-long race track and featured 30 horses, but the honorable role of a stunt horse can't just go to any animal, according to Eli Zagoudakis, Stunt Coordinator on the show.

"Just like people, you need to assess their personality. Horses are wonderful animals and have tendencies to gravitate to certain disciplines", he tells us, noting that taking a horse from its home environment into a film set can be a long process - and once they make it there, one stunt can take months.

"A film set is loud and has many moving obscure objects that can spook a horse. Putting a camera in someone’s face can be abrasive, and it's the same for a horse. So, taking things slow and making sure the horse is comfortable and not stressed is the main objective."

The horses that worked on Percy Jackson aren't new to this world; in fact, you can spot the same horses in The Last of Us and The Magnificent Seven, as well as the Jurassic Park and Planet of the Apes franchises.

Disney

However, these particular scenes were crafted using dedicated stunt performers rather than actors, not least because much of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast are teenagers, meaning regulations state they can't be in the same shots as live animals.

We met two of the Steve Dent stunt horses, Bart and Emile, and it's immediately clear when you interact with the horses in real life that they're professional actors in their own right; they're placid, but can perform to perfection on command.

Away from the film sets, they spend their days like VIPs - relaxing under a solarium, staying cosy under their rugs, getting massages, or out in the fields.

"There is so much prep that goes into the simplest shot. Whether it’s specific to the sequence or a walk and talk, years of training and care have gone into making sure the horse is comfortable and happy to be at work", Eli tells us.





Disney

"We build breaks into our shooting day so that the horses have time to rest and have water in between takes. The horse wranglers and Stunt Horse Coordinators are thoroughly looking after the wellbeing of their horses so that they can perform safely and look their best that they can when asked."

Despite being no stranger to horses, hopping onto a chariot would be completely different territory and a step back in time from the comforts of equestrian craftsmanship we see today. For one, we'd be stood up, and have much less support than in the comfort of a saddle, and control would come entirely from their reins.

The horses are adjoined, meaning they'd have to work in perfect sync to keep the chariot upright.

The stunt actors take us on a walking lap, initially, to get our bearings of the track, advising we hold onto a singular handle perched onto the side of the chariot to stay stable. While the arena is made of sand, being suspended on two wheels is noticeably more bumpy than your average hack, and every movement of the horses is detectable through the structure.

It gave me a new-found appreciation for the stunt actors who performed the sequence without any assistance for the camera.

Disney

"The main objective is to take the 'danger' out of the equation, especially with horses", Eli says.

"If you can let the horse identify and understand the task they are asked to do, they will not be scared and will need little guidance to achieve that goal when you want to perform.

"Prep and practice is key," he adds. "To a certain degree, horses will remember what the sequence is and given the rider or driver input, they will fall into line."

What's most ironic is that despite being surrounded by so many people and personalities as well as outside noise, the only thing that managed to spook the horses for a mere moment during our session was the gentle waving of a wall tapestry in the wind.

Once we'd established a relationship with them, it was time to get into our armour (you can't be a demigod without the armour, right?) and get ready for the real thing. Admittedly, a 3D-printed six-pack has never made me feel so powerful.

Disney

As the ponies pick up speed, you undeniably get a hit of adrenaline that makes the atmosphere feel so much more real - one that would've been exhilarating on the set of the show, no doubt - and it's a far more exciting way to get around than by car.

Fair warning, however, you most definitely won't need to do leg day after being towed around by two headstrong horses.

So, how does a show or movie match the horse to the perfect rider? Eli insists spending time in the saddle as well as brushing and interacting with the horses helps actors build that bond, and discover if they're the right fit.

"You don’t have to ride fast, just sitting and going for a trail ride to connect with your horse will build the mental strength to help one feel comfortable", he says.

"Every Horse has a personality. They can be feisty or calm or both. Just like people. We pair riders with skill level and personalities.

"A lot goes into casting the colour and markings of a horse, depending on the character that is chosen and what the character may represent. Some just naturally find each other."

It's a challenge that paid off, however, as the Sea of Monsters scene has become one of the show's standout moments.

Is the age of the chariot due for a revival? We could be convinced.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+

