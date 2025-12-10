GTA 6 LIVE: Release date delay fears grow yet again from PlayStation tease

GTA 6 has already been delayed twice by Rockstar Games and there are fears it could happen yet again after it was left out of a big PlayStation tease.

Rockstar recently pushed back the GTA 6 release date to 19 November 2026 and fans are still waiting for new content - including a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Follow the indy100 GTA 6 live blog below for real-time updates, leaks, news updates and reactions as they happen.

Release date delay fears grow again from PlayStation tease There are fears Rockstar Games could delay GTA 6 yet again after the game was omitted from a PlayStation tease looking ahead to games releasing in 2026. GTA 6 was initially scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. It was delayed once to 26 May 2026 and then again to 19 November 2026.

PlayStation recently posted a teaser of "must-play" games coming out in 2026 and GTA 6 was missed out, causing fans to speculate on social media there is no guarantee GTA 6 will release in 2026 and it could be delayed yet again. To be clear, this is all speculation and rumour at this time with the current release date officially being 19 November 2026.

