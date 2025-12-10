Vanderpump Rules: Meet the all-new cast of the season 12 reboot

It's a big month for reality fans, from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunions to Kim Kardashian appearing as a leading lady in All's Fair - and, of course, the return of Vanderpump Rules really being the icing on the cake.

It was thought that VPR was done after season 11 aired in 2024, but Bravo and Lisa Vanderpump heard our cries for more, with season 12 finally making its debut over the last week.

However, things look a little different in SUR now, as an entirely new cast stand where the likes of Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix once stood...and fought.

So, what's new? Well Vanderpump Rules is still based at SUR, West Hollywood, and despite the new cast, there are also new uniforms to match. Fresh start, and all that.

Let's meet the new faces on season 12 of Vanderpump Rules...

Venus Binkley

Texas-born-and-raised Venus instantly comes across as the peaceful, free spirit of the new cast (by VPR standards, at least), and according to Bravo, "sees himself as the glue that holds the SUR staff together and the confidant everyone turns to for advice ... and the latest gossip."

Jason Cohen

"Aspiring actor Jason Cohen is a happy-go-lucky server who has charmed everyone at SUR. His infectious personality and good looks have won over a few of the ladies and disarmed many of the men", his official Bravo bio reads. His cousin, Chris, is also a new member of the Vanderpump Rules cast, and given that they're "joined at the hip", he shouldn't have any problems finding an ally when the drama goes down.

Shayne Davis

Actor and model Shayne doesn't actually work at SUR, but we can expect him to be a big part of the storyline, as he somehow ends up in the middle of the drama. Despite being 'laser-focused' on being sober, he reportedly loves to party and date around - and we've got a sneaky feeling that could be the start of how he ends up centre-stage in VPR...

Chris Hahn

Jason's cousin, Chris, is a bartender at SUR, and apparently started the job in the hopes it would help him propel his music and acting career. He's very much single, however, things could unravel when he starts dating co-worker, Audrey. That's the Vanderpump Rules way, isn't it?

Angelica Jensen

Angelica is the newest member of the SUR family, but by the sounds of things, she's set to have her main character moment. According to Bravo, " She's set her sights on modeling, acting and … friends Jason and Shayne, but a game of broken telephone threatens their possible connections."

Marcus Johnson

Marcus makes up one half of a VPR couple, and is in a relationship with Kim (the new Stassi and Jax, perhaps?), but from clips, that also appears to be a source of friction in the group.

"Marcus and Kim fight every single week", Venus admits in one confessional.

His profile reads that he's "all about new beginnings and is shifting his energy to his DJ career and social life, but will need to learn if his fresh perspective and newfound career ambitions will strengthen his relationship or strain it."

Marcus has worked at SUR for a few years now, and you may well have previously spotted him as a background-er in previous seasons of VPR.

Audrey Lingle

"Audrey Lingle is all bubbly charm and girl-next-door charisma, making her loved by (almost) everyone on the staff", her bio says - but she's newly single, and apparently already has eyes for one of her co-workers. Early teasers suggest it could be Jason or Chris. We can't wait to see how this pans out.

Natalie Maguire

Natalie has been SUR's lead bartender for the last two years having started at the restaurant on the same day as Venus. However, we'll apparently get to see her dreams of becoming a manager shattered by Lisa pretty quickly, and it could get explosive.

Outside of SUR, "Natalie is pursuing her pop music career with full force but still makes time for men, making her love life a major source of friction within the group."

She also has her own connections to the old VPR cast, having attended Scheana Shay's 40th birthday.

Demy Selem

Demy is the longest-serving member of the new VPR cast, having been manager for the last seven years - however, she reportedly struggles to balance her friendships in the group while also being their boss. Can she really have it all? Well, if we know Vanderpump Rules, there'll be a heck of a lot of fights to getting there.

Kim Suarez

Marcus' girlfriend Kim also works at SUR while trying to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

They may look loved-up on Instagram, but scenes from the show hint otherwise - by episode 2 they'd already come to a head over Marcus' friendship with Natalie, where he admitted to DJ McKenna, that Kim "isn't the girl I thought she was".

