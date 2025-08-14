Why is Bodrum suddenly all over your TikTok? Turkey's A-list transformation unpacked

Blue waters, plenty of cocktails, and good vibes; that's the hallmark of the perfect getaway.

And while places such as Mykonos, Saint Tropez, and Ibiza have garnered quite the reputation for being go-to spots that perfectly fuse relaxation with party culture, there's a newcomer that seems to be popping up everywhere on our FYPs: Bodrum.

The Turkish coastal town, which was once associated with cheap package holidays and fake designer goods, has for some reason had a rather unexpected come up, and is now a hotspot for Michelin-starred restaurants, luxurious five-star hotels, and A-listers aplenty.

Scorpios, Mandarin Oriental, and Six Senses have all set up shop there, all with incredible views over the crystal-clear Aegean Sea, and familiar high-end restaurants including Hakkasan, and Nusr-Et on every street corner.

It makes perfect sense, given that it has elements of all of the aforementioned popular luxury hotspots - beach clubs, bougainvillea-framed buildings, and white sand beaches.

So, why is everyone going to Bodrum now?

Let's be honest, all of the above is a rather tempting offer for a getaway, however, its popularity seems to have boomed overnight - and there could be a few reasons behind that.

Firstly, people are now seeking alternative, more low-key destinations to the higher footfall locations, the same way that Croatia has boomed, welcoming an additional 8 million tourists between 2012 and 2019.

@loren.asad Bodrum needs to be at the top of your bucket list!!! I would highly recommend coming here for your next vacation 😍 #bodrum #bodrumtukey

Destinations like Mykonos were once reserved for the rich and famous who value privacy, and now it's welcoming over two million visitors annually, it doesn't feel so exclusive anymore. What's more, prices have skyrocketed, and even to those who can afford it, €30 for a drink isn't so attractive.

Secondly, social media. As with restaurants, clubs, activities, and everything in between, we get all of our recommendations these days online, and influencers are going big on showcasing what Bodrum has to offer in all its Instagrammable glory. It's not known if there's a PR push by the tourism board happening, but it's clear to see more and more major creators just so happen to be jetting off for a weekend in the sun.

"Is Bodrum the new Mykonos?", the caption of one viral video read. "This is like the South of France...but better", another echoed.





@williamjwade And not a Pucci dress in sight 🤣 #Bodrum #holiday #Alo #style

"Bodrum's PR is working hard at the moment", one user joked in the comments of one viral video. "The devil works hard but Bodrum tourist board works harder", another chimed in.

If you're considering a trip there, now's the time to get planning too, as flights cost as little as £70 return.

The best things to do on a trip to Bodrum

If social media is anything to go by, here's where you should consider booking...

Restaurants

Malva

Hakkasan Bodrum

Zuma Bodrum

Kitchen by Osman Sezener

Beynel

@georgiaguygg Most luxurious restaurant in Bodrum, Hakkasan🧿🩵 Located in the Mandarin Oriental Rating the restaurant below & also including some prices, so you can gage the price here. It was our most expensive meal in Bodrum, we found Bodrum in general fair. 🩵Location 10/10 🩵Food 100/10 🩵Views 10/10 🩵Athmosphere 5/10 (we went in low season nobody there till late) We ordered: Supreme Dim Sum €65 10/10 Grilled Black Cod €130 7/10 Stir-fried black pepper rib-eye beef with Merlot €? 10/10 Edamame Egg fried rice €21 10/10 Sorbet selection €? 8/10 Lychee Martini €30 10/10 Espresso Martini €30 10/10 @Hakkasan Nightclub #hakkasan #hakkasanbodrum #travel #travelcontent #visitbodrum #bodrum #turkishriviera #turkiye #eurosummer #recomendation #bodrumyalıkavak #holiday #explore

Hotels

Maxx Royal Bodrum

Scorpios Bodrum

The Bodrum EDITION

Mandarin Oriental Bodrum

Six Senses

@emily_jane_johnston This is paradise. No question about it. And this is just the lobby. I’m at the Mandarin Oriental in Bodrum, Turkey and I’m going to show you around the room before we do anything else. The bathroom is spacious and calming, the main room and living area echo local and contemporary influences and the whole space is designed with the understanding that the great pull is outdoors. We begin our stay with an al fresco dinner at the hotel where the chef flexed his culinary talents and left us all full but still wanting more. The next morning I awoke with the sun and then headed straight to the breakfast buffet that was truly like nothing I’d ever seen before. It was endless and charming. I then walked down to the beach passing the in residence Chanel cat, yes, the hotel has a Chanel, an Hermes, a Burberry and so much more. I strolled past the pools and made my way to our private ocean side cabana which comes complete with an endless supply of cold drinks from your personal mini fridge. You can also order lunch from the beach bar straight to your cabana. This was just heaven. There are no other words. That night we escaped on the Beluga, a yacht that led around us around the shores of Bodrum for a sunset cruise. And our final night concluded with dinner at another of the hotel’s restaurants, Lucca, an Italian eatery with great views, fresh fish you can greet before you eat and amazing cocktails. On our final morning I indulged in waffles, readied myself for a long flight with an outdoor massage in the beautiful spa and had one final sweet treat before jetting home with a traditional Turkish goodbye from the wonderful staff! {press trip} #mandarinoriental #hoteltour #travelreels #bodrum #luxurytravel #beachhotel #turkeytravel #coastalliving

You'll know where to find us next summer.

