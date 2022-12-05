As the festive season is upon us, Aldi's Kevin the Carrot has returned to our screens for the supermarket's latest advert - and now the beloved talking vegetable has joined Cameo.

Kevin is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star, Lindsay Lohan, musician Chaka Khan and actor James Buckley, in taking fan message requests on the celebrity video-sharing website.



Cameo has created more than 2.5 million memorable moments for celebrity fans who have signed up to the platform, since its launch in 2017.

And now, Aldi is giving its followers the opportunity to blow fan’s carrot tops off with personalised messaging from the rooting-tooting Christmas icon himself.

A limited number of the bespoke message via animated video are available for fans to request for special occasions such as birthdays, Christmas (of course) or if you just fancy spreading some festive joy.

Kevin will deliver these personalised message requests today (December 5) and December 12, which will cost fans £10 a video.

(That's 74 per cent cheaper than the site’s most popular star, James Buckley – carrot be-leaf it?!)

Kevin giving the fans what they want... personalised Cameo messages just in time for Christmas Cameo/Aldi

In addition, further Christmas spirit will be shared as profits from the Cameo's will be donated to Aldi’s food charity partner, Neighbourly - plus, Aldi will match each donation to continue the drive to help those in need ahead of Christmas.

Safe to say it's been a busy season for Kevin The Carrot since he's not only joined Cameo but has also been fighting off intruders in the supermarket’s Home Alone style TV advert to dealing with press interviews as well as predicting this year’s World Cup winners.

Those who want a personalised message from Kevin can visit the Cameo website.



